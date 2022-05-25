Welcome to Africanews

Burkina Faso: "record seizure" of more than 115 kg of cocaine

By Rédaction Africanews

with AFP

Burkina Faso

A record 115 kilograms of cocaine have been seized in Bobo-Dioulasso, in southwestern Burkina Faso, a record for the country's transit of drugs to Europe, the country's customs directorate announced Wednesday.

The seizure of the drug on May 19 was made by the mobile customs brigade of Bobo-Dioulasso, which "got hold of an illicit traffic composed of 96 cocaine wafers with a total weight of 115.158 kg," said a customs statement.

The market value of the seized drugs is estimated at 7.5 billion CFA francs or more than (10.6 million euros).

"This record seizure of cocaine, cleverly concealed in specially designed cavities in a vehicle," prevented "the possible spillage of this powerful drug on national territory and to other destinations," according to the customs authorities.

The vehicle in which the drugs were discovered was officially carrying a load of cassava flour, a security source told AFP.

It was coming from Sierra Leone and transiting through Burkina with Ghana as its destination, she said.

Burkina Faso is one of the West African countries considered a hub for drug trafficking to Europe.

It usually arrives there from West African ports and then heads north to the deserts of Mali and Libya.

