Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

Gabon: Authorities ban protest against French military presence

Gabon's President Ali Bongo and French President Emmanuel Macron.   -  
Copyright © africanews
Michel Euler/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
By Rédaction Africanews

Gabon

Gabonese authorities banned a march that was to take place Tuesday.

The organizers wished to demonstrate against the French military presence in Gabon.

Despite the opposition groups' commitment to ensure a peaceful gathering, the Gabonese Interior Minister did not grant the requested authorization citing the "cooperation and military agreements" binding the countries.

The Swedish Defence Research Institute assesses 350 French bases and installations are in Gabon.

Gérard Ella Nguéma, one of the political figures who called for the march early May, faced Gabonese president Ali Bongo during the 2016 presidential race.

The president gave a rare live public appearance at his party’s congress in March, vowing to be "there" for the next election.

Related articles

From the same country

View more

Related articles

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..