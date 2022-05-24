Football: Champions Manchester City, AC Milan parade in front of fans

A time for celebration in Europe as the football season comes to a close. Manchester City, the English champions, paraded in front of their fans on Monday after the weekend's thunderous finish in the Premier League.

Pep Guardiola's Citizens had to fight until the end to contain Mo Salah and Sadio Mané's Liverpool and snatch their fourth title in 5 years.

Riyad Mahrez and his teammates were able to celebrate with music in front of a charged crowd.

Meanwhile, in Italy, AC Milan won the scudetto, the first in 11 years for the mythical club rossonero.

Also a huge crowd was there to celebrate this 19th title, the first for the African legion of the club with Ivorians Frank Kessie and Tiemoue Bakayoko to Senegalese Fodé Ballo Touré and British-Nigerian Fikayo Tomori.

Finally, in France, it is the Mbappé fever that has taken hold of PSG fans. The world champion officialized his contract extension after his botched transfer to Real Madrid.

Kylian Mbappé, the French man, had the right to the red carpet to celebrate the new signing.