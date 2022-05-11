Rihanna's beauty and skin care products are arriving in Africa

In a social media post, the 34-year-old business-owner said Botsawana, Ghana, Kenya, Namibia, Nigeria, South Africa, Zambia and Zimbabwe will be the first African countries to sell Fenty Beauty and Fenty Skin products starting from May 27.

Billionaire singer and entrepreneur Rihanna announced Tuesday her luxury beauty and skin care brands will launch in Africa. Fenty Beauty and Fenty Skin will be available starting from May 27.

As she shared her excitement, she hinted at bigger projects on the contnient: "I've been waiting for this moment and that's just the beginning", she tweeted.

Rihanna, born Robyn Rihanna Fenty, launched Fenty Beauty back in 2017, partenering with luxury goods conglomerate LVMH.

According to market-analyst firm Mordor intelligence, the beauty and personal care products market in Africa and in Middle East will expand at a compound annual growth rate of 3.1% over the next 5 years.