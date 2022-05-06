Sudanese protester killed by security forces

A protestor has been killed by Sudanese security forces during a rally against the military government in Khartoum on Thursday, medics said.

According to the Central Committee of Sudanese Doctors, the unidentified victim was "run over by an armoured vehicle belonging to the forces (supporting) the (October 25) military coup during a demonstration in Khartoum that was heading towards the presidential palace."

The death brings to 95 the number of people killed in the crackdown on the protests, which have been held regularly in the capital and other cities since the coup of General Abdel Fattah al-Burhane.

On Thursday, the anti-government rally was attended by several hundred people, who again called on the military to "return to their barracks".

The demonstrators denounced the military's stranglehold on politics and the economy in Sudan, which has been controlled almost continuously by the army in 66 years of independence.