Togo MPs pass vote to join Commonwealth

The parliament in Togo has approved a resolution last Friday asking the government to make a formal bid for membership of the Commonwealth, a group of English-speaking mostly former British colonies.

Togo is already a member of the Economic Organisation of West Africa States (ECOWAS) and of La Francophonie, a group of mostly French-speaking former colonies.

The application will be formally submitted during the Commonwealth's next summit in june in Rwanda.

Since 2014 that Togo has been trying to join the Commonwealth.