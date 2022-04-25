Togo MPs pass vote to join Commonwealth

Togo
The parliament in Togo has approved a resolution last Friday asking the government to make a formal bid for membership of the Commonwealth, a group of English-speaking mostly former British colonies.
Togo is already a member of the Economic Organisation of West Africa States (ECOWAS) and of La Francophonie, a group of mostly French-speaking former colonies.
The application will be formally submitted during the Commonwealth's next summit in june in Rwanda.
Since 2014 that Togo has been trying to join the Commonwealth.
