Niger withdraws from the International Organisation of La Francophonie

Head of States pose for group photo at the 19th Francophonie summit in Villers-Cotterets, France, Friday, Oct. 4, 2024.   -  
Copyright © africanews
Ludovic Marin/Copyright 2024 The AP. All rights reserved.
By Rédaction Africanews

and AP

Niger

Niger announced on Monday its withdrawal from the International Organisation of La Francophonie (OIF). The decision was revealed in a note from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, addressed to the country’s diplomatic missions abroad.

The note, signed by Secretary-General Laouali Labo, did not provide reasons for the move but instructed heads of missions to inform their respective jurisdictions. Since the July 26, 2023, coup, relations between Niger and the OIF have significantly deteriorated.

In December, the Francophonie suspended Niger from all its bodies, and shortly after, the new Nigerien authorities announced the suspension of all cooperation with the organisation.

Niger, a founding member of the Francophonie, may be followed by Burkina Faso, which has officially notified its withdrawal. Mali may also follow suit.

