South Africa's Covid 19 cases rise again

A woman vaccinated in an ambulance   -  
RODGER BOSCH/AFP or licensors
By Rédaction Africanews

with AFP

South Africa

South Africa has recorded a hike in Coronavirus cases with 4,406 infections reported in the past 24 hours, health officials said Thursday.

"The institute reports 4,406 new cases of Covid-19 in South Africa," the National Institute of Communicable Diseases (NICD) said in its daily statement. "This increase reflects a 15.8% rise in the rate of positivity.

In previous days, the number of infections was around 1,500 in 24 hours, falling below 1,000 cases on Monday.

Hospital admissions have also increased over the same period, but not coronavirus-related deaths in hospitals.

In early March, the country had gone 48 hours without a Covid-related death, the first time this had happened since May 2020.

South Africa is the African country officially most affected by the virus, with more than 3.7 million cases and over 100,200 deaths.

