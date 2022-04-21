Former Botswana president faces criminal charges

Botswana
Former Botswana president Ian Khama was summoned to appear before a court on Thursday to face multiple criminal charges.
The former president was accused along with three others including an ex-intelligence chief, a former police commissioner and an ex-deputy permanent secretary.
All three face a total of 38 charges.
Illegal possession of firearms is one of the criminal charges faced by the former president.
Under Botswana law, the illegal possession of guns could lead to a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison.
Ian Khama ruled Botswana between 2008 and 2018.
In November 2021 the former president went into a self-imposed exhile in South Africa.
The court summons against the former president comes ahead of current President Masisi's planned meeting with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa in Pretoria on Friday.
Go to video
Seychelles street artist's murder trial ends
01:45
S.African anti-immigrant group leader Nhlanhla "Lux" Dlamini released on bail
Go to video
Kenyan court frees 16 boda boda riders detained over attack on woman
Go to video
Liberia drops charges against top opposition figure
01:28
Mali's ex-Prime Minister Soumeylou Boubèye Maïga laid to rest
01:39
Ex-Central African Republic militia commander before ICC