Ivorian Prime Minister, Patrick Achi resigns

The Ivorian Prime Minister, Patrick Achi, resigned.

The head of government announced his resignation on Wednesday, April 13 at the start of the Council of Ministers chaired by Head of State Alassane Ouattara at the presidential palace in Abidjan-Plateau.

“I would therefore respectfully submit to you my resignation as Prime Minister, Head of Government, Excellency the President of the Republic. “said Patrick Achi.

He also expressed his gratitude to the Head of State for the opportunity, offered him to work alongside him and "to learn again".

President Alassane Ouattara accepted the government's resignation and said he would proceed "next week to appoint a new prime minister who will propose a tighter government.

The Ivorian statesman has been Prime Minister since March 2021. Initially a member of Henri Konan Bédié's PDCI, he was Minister of Economic Infrastructure between 2000 and 2017 and President of the Regional Council of Mé since 2013