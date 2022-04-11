Ivory Coast: Didier Drogba, Five others to run for Football Federation president

Ivorian soccer star, Didier Drogba and five others have filed their candidacy for the presidency of the Ivorian Football Federation. The Ivorian Football Federation (FIF) has announced on Sunday.

"The filing of candidacies for the presidency of the Ivorian football federation is closed. Six candidates have been registered. They are: Yatte Ellele Jean-Baptiste, Arnaud Aka, Laurent Kouakou, Idriss Diallo, Sory Diabate and Didier Drogba," said Mariam Dao Gabala, president of the FIF normalisation committee, at a press conference.

Didier Drogba came to submit his candidacy earlier in the afternoon (on Sunday) at the headquarters of the federation.

The 44-year-old is optimistic he would emerge the winner of the election which is expected to take place on April 23, according to the Ivorian Football Federation.

"Finally here we are! I can't wait for the campaign to start. I can't wait for the campaign to start. Trust me to give life to Ivorian football if I am elected," he said, praising his "unity" candidacy.

Ahead of the election, the electoral commission is expected on Friday, April 15 to make public the list of candidates authorized to run.

Despite his status, he is not necessarily the favourite in this election, due to a lack of support from Ivorian clubs.

The election has already been postponed several times since 2020, due to an imbroglio over the sponsorship system for candidates.

The FIF had been placed under supervision in December 2020 by Fifa, which installed a "Normalisation Committee" to try to resolve this crisis.

"We are ready for these elections and we must show a good image of Côte d'Ivoire through a peaceful election. I ask everyone not to add to the crisis," Dao Gabala said on Sunday.