Burkina Faso: At least 12 soldiers killed in jihadist attack on military base

At least 12 soldiers and four volunteers have been killed in an attack on a military base by suspected jihadists in Burkina Faso.

The military on Friday said 21 troops were also injured in the attack on the Namissiguima military detachment in the north.

The assailants are reported to have first attacked the camp with shells. Then shooting followed.

The military added that reinforcements have been deployed to secure the area. The attack comes at a time when the armed forces have launched an operation to "de-pollute" localities in the region.

Islamist militants started carrying out raids in Burkina Faso from bases in neighbouring Mali in 2015.

Since then 1.8 million people have been displaced by the violence.

A military government seized power in January and ousted President Roch Kaboré, blaming him for failing to tackle the jihadist insurgency. Last month at least 10 soldiers were killed in Burkina Faso's eastern region.