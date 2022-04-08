Party of deposed Guinean president Condé denounces "harassment"

The party of former guinean president Alpha Condé has denounced what it refers to as "harassment" and "arbitrary actions" of the military junta in power.

The party is threatening to suspend participation in national meetings.

"It is also important to note the unjustified confiscation of the RPG's property throughout the country, as well as the freezing of the private accounts of the RPG and its allies. The RPG collective and its allies denounce these arbitrary actions and this harassment, which are likely to dangerously compromise a transition that we have always hoped would be peaceful and inclusive" threatened Domani Doré, spokesperson for the RPG.

On Wednesday, a former guinean prime-minister and three former ministers were detained on charges of embezzlement.

The detentions come amid a crackdown on alleged graft by coup leader Colonel Mamady Doumbouya who seized power last year following Alpha Condé's successful bid for a third term.

"The RPG and its allies demand the respect of the principle of presumption of innocence and the depoliticisation of the current procedure, consider suspending its participation in the national meetings, recall the need to appoint an international mediator in the Guinean crisis, and invite the leaders of the structures of the entire national territory to set up watch committees in accordance with the usual procedure", added the RPG's spokesperson.

On March 22, Doumbouya launched a six-week conference with the aim of healing historic wounds in the country, which has a history of authoritarian rule.