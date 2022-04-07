Leading Africa's economic recovery [Business Africa]

The African Development Bank has secured investment funding to finance infrastructure projects, development of resilient agricultural systems and strengthening of the continent’s manufacturing capacity in the health sector. Having drawn lessons from the devastating COVID 19 pandemic, the bank is determined to nurture the capacity of African economies to survive and thrive through similar crises that may strike in the future. The bank’s president shares progress reports on projects to nurture resilience in agriculture, mitigate impact of conflict across the continent and the post/pandemic recovery efforts.

Tunisia aims to cash in on rising fertiliser prices

Tunisia’s position as a leading phosphate exporter was destabilised by the 2011 uprising in the country. And yet now, destabilisation in Ukraine presents an opportunity for the North African country to regain its profitable status. The war has caused a sharp rise in prices of fertilisers and Tunisia hopes to double its production and cash in on the proceeds.

Highlights of the world expo in Dubai

The African Union showcased its Agenda 2063 aspirations, as the World Expo provided opportunities to deepen trade links between Africa and the Middle East. African countries which showcased for months reported profitable sales and endless engagements with visitors who were happy to learn more about the unique destinations the continent has to offer.