2022 Qatar World Cup: Second phase of ticket sales starts

The second phase of ticket sales ahead of the Qatar World Cup (Nov. 21 to Dec. 18, 2022) began Tuesday. It will close on April 28 at 9 a.m. GMT organizers said.

"Successful ticket applicants will be informed of the outcome of their application by email no earlier than May 31," Fifa said in a statement.

Four types of tickets are available: tickets for a specific match (in four price categories, the last of which is exclusively dedicated to Qatar residents), tickets reserved for supporters of a team for the entire group stage or for a match in the second stage in which their team is likely to participate, and tickets giving access to four matches in four different stadiums.

Spectators living abroad can purchase individual tickets for the first round ranging from 250 to 800 Qatari riyals ($65 to $215) for a match. For the final round, the price ranges from 2200 to 5850 riyals ($600 to $1,590).

Tickets for Qatar residents are priced up to $205 each. On average, they are 30% more expensive than during the previous World Cup in Russia in 2018.

Given the small distances between the eight stadiums located within a perimeter of 50 kilometers from the center of the capital Doha, "for the first time, the public will have the opportunity to request tickets for two matches taking place on the same day at the beginning of the group stage," FIFA said.

The opening of this second phase of sales follows the draw for the first round of the competition last week.

5 African nations namely Cameroon, Ghana, Morocco, Senegal, Tunisia have qualified for the World Cup that will take place between Nov. 21 and Dec. 18, 2022. Out of 32 participating nations, 29 have qualified, the last three will have the opportunity to do so in playoff matches in June.

A total of 804,186 tickets were allocated in the first sales phase between January 19 and February 8, while 17 million were requested.

In total, there are just over 3 million tickets available (2 million for sale and 1 million reserved for Fifa and its partners).