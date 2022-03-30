First ever Billboard US Afrobeats chart: Check out Top 10 songs

The first ever chart of Afrobeats popular songs in the United States went live on Tuesday. It ranks 50 Afrobeats songs based on streams and downloads in the country.

Nigerian CKay tops the first ever Billboard US Afrobeats songs chart with title Love Nwantiti. The chart of Afrobeats popular songs in the United States went live on Tuesday. Fireboy DML featuring Ed Sheeran on track Peru takes second place when Wizkid featuring Justin Bieber & Tems take third place on the podium.

US magazine Billboard announced it would team up with festival company Afro Nation to launch America's first ever Afrobeats chart. "I am humbled to have made a contribution to growing the genre alongside many talented, passionate people" Afro Nation founder, Obi Asika told Billboard.

Top 10

1-Love Nwantiti (Ah Ah Ah), CKay

2-Peru, Fireboy DML & Ed Sheeran

3-Essence, Wizkid featuring Justin Bieber & Tems

4-Attention, Omah Lay & Justin Bieber

5-Free Mind, Tems

6-Finesse, Pheelz x Buju

7-Ameno Amapiano (You Wanna Bamba), Goya Menor & Nektunez

8-Found, Tems featuring Brent Faiyaz

9-Calm Down, Rema

10-Emiliana, CKay