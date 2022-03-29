Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

July 2021 unrest: President Ramaphosa to appear before SAHR Commission

July 2021 unrest: President Ramaphosa to appear before SAHR Commission
South African President and African National Congress (ANC) President, Cyril Ramaphosa looks on, during a ceremony in Pretoria, South Africa, Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021.   -  
Copyright © africanews
Shiraaz Mohamed/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
By Lauriane Noelle Vofo Kana

South Africa

The South African Human Rights Commission said on Tuesday it would hear President Cyril Ramaphosa with regard to his responsibility as the Head of State during the July 2021 unrest.

"President Cyril Ramaphosa, will on April, 1st appear before the Hearing Panel", the South African Human Rights Commission announced on Tuesday. President Ramaphosa is expected to give testimony with regard to his responsibility as the Head of State and the Head of South Africa’s Executive during the July 2021 unrest in parts of the KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng provinces.

Trade and Industry minister Ebrahim Patel and Public Service and Administration minister Ayanda Dlodlo are just two of the governement members' who appeared before the panel.

The president released last February a report on the unrest he commissioned to an expert panel. The 1 54-page report found there had been a failure of state institutions in disrupting and anticipating the troubles.

The South African government estimated that at least 40,000 businesses had been looted, burnt or vandalised during widespread rioting that broke out after the jailing of ex-president Jacob Zuma last summer.

Related articles

From the same country

View more

Related articles

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..