Benin's President Patrice Talon to head the West African Monetary Union

Benin
Benin President Patrice Talon has been appointed the head of the West African Economic and Monetary Union (WAEMU).
This is the first time that the President of Benin has assumed the presidency of a sub-regional institution. He will take office in one month during a virtual summit, according to Benin's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Aurelien Agbenonci.
The minister said, "his mandate will be placed under the sign of a desire for reform and good governance, in a spirit of permanent consultation with the other heads of state. His intention is not to give lessons to anyone.
Talon’s appointment was agreed upon on Friday by heads of respective member states during a joint ECOWAS and Waemu summit in Accra.
Tallon takes over from Roch Christian Kaboré, former head of state of Burkina Faso overthrown in January 2022 by a military coup.
Speaking about his appointment, Benin’s Foreign Minister stated that Benin had also requested its minister of economy and finance to also head the ministerial council of the union.
This according to Benin will improve cohesion and also speed up initiatives by the union.
Go to video
South Sudan leader sacks Health Minister
Go to video
Ghana government to cut salaries of appointees by up to 30%
Go to video
President Buhari apologises to Nigerians over petrol scarcity, power outage
Go to video
Zambia: Former president Rupiah Banda dies at 85
Go to video
Uganda’s “first son”, Lt Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba has not retired - Army
Go to video
Uganda’s "First Son", Muhoozi announces retirement from the army