Zambia: former justice minister arrested for alleged corruption

Given Lubinda was arrested on Monday then released. The Anti-Corruption Commission has charged the acting chairman of Zambia's main opposition party on five counts including corruption.

Zambian former justice minister Given Lubinda was arrested on Monday.

The Anti-Corruption Commission has charged the acting chairman of Zambia's main opposition party on five counts including corruption which involves more than $five hundred thousand dollars.

The charges relate to property belonging to him and several deposits in bank accounts that are “suspected to proceed from criminal activity," according to the Anti-corruption commission.

Lubinda’s arrest is the latest twist in a series of prosecutions of high-profile officials from the previous executive was defeated in the August 2021 elections.

Following his election last year, President Hakainde Hichilema vowed to fight against graft and recover state assets allegedly stolen under the previous government.

former justice minister has eventually been released and awaits a court appearance.