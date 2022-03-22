Welcome to Africanews

Tunisia: President Saied visits train accident scene in Tunis

President Kais Saied at train accident scene in Tunis   -  
Copyright © africanews
c
By Rédaction Africanews

Tunisia

Tunisia's President Kais Saied has paid a visit to the accident scene, Djebel Jelloud in the capital Tunis, where a train collision left several injured on Monday.

According to a video released by the Presidency of the Republic, the Head of State said "a human error would be the cause of this collision," adding that anyone who has not fulfilled his task properly must assume his responsibilities. He was accompanied by the Minister of Transport and several officials of the National Railway Company.

In addition, the Head of State went to the bedside of the injured at the Charles Nicolle Hospital in the capital.

Minister of Health Ali Mrabet said more than 70 injured were taken to this hospital. Dozens of passengers were injured on Monday, most of them slightly, as two trains collided in the south of the capital.

The Tunisian National Railway Company (SNCFT) reported a toll of 84 injured, adding that "77 of them were able to leave the hospital and the other seven are under observation." The SNCFT announced in a statement "the opening of an investigation to clarify the circumstances of the accident and determine responsibilities.

Fifteen ambulances and other emergency vehicles were sent to the scene of the accident in Djebel Jelloud, in the southern suburbs of the capital.

