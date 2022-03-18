Welcome to Africanews

Nigerian president announces measures to tackle fuel shortage

The Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari announced on Thursday the implementation of measures to end the shortage of fuel and power across the country.

Nigerians have been faced with a shortage of fuel for a month followed by power outages over the last few days.

Muhammadu Buhari blamed the shortages of gas on sabotage of gas pipelines and ongoing maintenance on some gas power plants.

Speaking on television, the Nigerian president apologised to all Nigerians and announced that plans had been set in motion to address these issues.

The president also reassured Nigerians that consumers would be protected against the current price spikes.

