Ghana parliament approves controversial tax bill

Ghana's parliament approved a new contested tax on electronic transactions. Known as the E-levy, the bill will introduce a 1.5 per cent taxation on electronic money transfers.

President Nana Akufo-Addo's government claims it will help raise over 900 million dollars and address the problems of unemployment and high public debt. But for some Ghanaians, the tax represents an additional burden on top of the high cost of living with fuel prices rising following the russian invasion of Ukraine.

Members of the opposition refused to take part in the vote and walked out of the assemblee describing the tax as unfair.