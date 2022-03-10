South African students arrive home after leaving Ukraine

Ten South African students arrive at Johannesburg's OR Tambo International Airport from Poland, after fleeing the conflict in Ukraine.

A total of 25 students were stranded in the neighbouring countries of Hungary, Poland and Romania, unable to afford emergency flights back home following Russia's invasion.

The South African government funded their return, together with pharmaceutical firm Aspen

The students, many of whom have limited resources, were forced to flee the Ukraine into neighbouring countries in the wake of the raging armed conflict.

African citizens are amongst the thousands of people evacuated from the besieged Ukrainian city of Sumy. Hundreds of students from the continent had been stuck in the city since Russian forces invaded.