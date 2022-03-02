Africa’s top business cities

A 2022 research report published by Statista Global Business Cities has ranked Egypt’s Cairo as the top business city in Africa.

The reports assess economically relevant cities from around the world based on the most relevant data for decisions at the corporate level coupled with population size and GDP.

The index is based on a number of sub-indices: The dimension "Economy" examines the economic strength and the level of development of the respective city.

The "Business environment" component focuses on infrastructure and logistics. "Society" analyses population development and the areas of education and standard of living. The "Charisma" dimension highlights aspects such as tourism, culture and the environment.

Have you been to any of the these cities in #Africa that scored the highest on our Global Business Cities report? Our index is based on several sub-indices including #economy, business environment, society and charisma. — Statista (@StatistaCharts) February 9, 2022

Cairo performed well on Operational Environment: While the city's overall ranking of the 200 analyzed was just 176, Cairo is in place 113 for this category.

Both an ancient city and a modern metropolis, Cairo is one of the largest cities in the Middle East and remains well-suited for exploring Egyptian culture. Moreover, the city has developed into an important modern business city, and its GDP is higher than the regional average.

Algiers, Johannesburg and Casablanca also rated strongly in comparison to the other African cities. Johannesburg, ranked 176th overall, was strongest in the subindex Society.

The Statista Global Business Cities Report ranks the most important business cities from around the world based on the most relevant data for business decision-makers.