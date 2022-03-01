Netflix to premiere first African reality show “Young, Famous & African”

Netflix will on Friday, March 18, launch its first African reality show, “Young, Famous, & African.”

The unscripted show is expected to serve viewers the best of entertainment created around some top African entertainers.

The seven-episode glamorous reality series, stars Khanyi Mbau (South Africa), Diamond Platnumz (Tanzania), Annie Macaulay-Idibia (Nigeria), 2Baba (Nigeria), Zari the Boss Lady (Uganda), Naked DJ (South Africa), Nadia Nakai, Swanky Jerry (Nigeria), Andile Ncube (South Africa), and Kayleigh Schwark (South Africa).

“Here we go!!!! A first of its kind!!... 1st global reality show!!! ” cast, Andile Ncube said.

Why these names

“We selected a group of connected high profile friends who are Pan African and building their brands in South Africa. Our casts come from West Africa, East Africa and South Africa. ”

“Each cast member is relevant because of their profile and the work they have done in the media. Our selection criteria were mainly focused on the industry our casts occupied and also their interrelationships with each other. ” Peace Hyde the shows co-creator and executive producer told Africanews.

In this series, fans get exclusive insight into the luxurious lifestyles of these African stars in Johannesburg, South Africa. You will learn about their rivalries, new friendships, romantic connections, and exquisite tea spills.

“This has been a labour of love that has finally become a reality. Growing up in the U.K, there were no glitzy and sexy images of Africa; all we saw were the stereotypical images that have been propelled in the media for years.

Young, Famous & African presents an Africa that is vibrant, beautiful, glossy, and sexy to the world.” Peace Hyde said.

As a member of the cast, Zari the Boss Lady (Uganda) said, “I’m so excited for people to see how much of ourselves we poured into this show, showcasing our true, authentic trials and tribulations. Young, Famous & African will give our fans an insider look into our very entertaining, very busy lives”.

Annie Macaulay-Idibia

Nigerian artists Annie and Idibia's love story dates back to when she was 15 years old. However, social media nearly destroyed what many had described as a perfect relationship. It's been one issue or the other since mid to late last year. Annie's claims about Idibia's infidelity led to a heated exchange online with Idibia's younger brother, Charles.

Innocent Idibia (2baba or 2Face)

The Nigerian musician, singer, songwriter, entrepreneur, philanthropist, humanitarian, and activist. started his career as 2Face before adopting the name 2baba.

He has two children with his wife, Annie Macaulay. On the other hand, Sumnbo Adeoye has two kids with Idibia and two more with her spouse. She is married to a pastor and has a good relationship with Annie. Meanwhile, musician Pero Adeniyi and Idibia's relationship of about 20 years resulted in three children. However, Idibia and his wife reconciled in September 2021, and he promised to be a better version of himself for her.

Diamond Platnumz

East Africa's King of music is known for his poetic, romantic songs, excellent dance moves, luxury lifestyle, and complicated love life. Diamond has two children with Zari, one with Hamisa Mobetto and one with Tanasha Donna.

Tanasha is a Kenyan model, singer, entrepreneur, and internet influencer. Meanwhile, Hamisa is a Tanzanian model, businesswoman, and socialite. On the other hand, Zari Hassan is a South African-based Ugandan socialite, musician, and entrepreneur.

Zari The Boss Lady

The Ugandan socialite will never miss trending on East African blogs. Tabloids always have something to say about her, especially about her sense of fashion, the men she dated, and her wealth. Tanasha and Hamisa get along, but Zari is not close to them. It is alleged that Diamond cheated on her with Hamisa. Meanwhile, Zari has never argued with Tanasha because she dated Diamond after breaking up with Hamisa.

Diamond's fans are torn between the three baby mamas. Each has massive followers rooting for her to be the singer's wife. Meanwhile, the star kept his love under the wraps after parting ways with Tanasha. As a result, Zari's fans want to see how she interacts with him on this show.

Khanyi Mbau

Mbau has a daughter with entrepreneur Mandla Mthembu. The star was 19 years old when they first met at Divine Lounge. Khanyi called rumours about her teenage daughter being pregnant as cyberbullying. Regardless, the public believed that the 15-year-old Khanukani was pregnant after YouTuber Lasizwe Dambuza posted a picture of her wearing an oversized shirt on Twitter.

Naked DJ

The Metro FM DJ Quinton Masina, alias Naked DJ, and Real Housewives of Johannesburg star Naledi Willers split in 2019 after two years of marriage. Naledi is from Botswana but lives in South Africa. Mzansi assumed Lerato Kganyago (a South African actress, model and media personality) was Masina's wife after announcing her marriage on Twitter in 2020.

However, it turned out that the DJ had a gorgeous woman by his side while attending Lerato and Thami Ndlela's traditional wedding.

Kayleigh Schwark

A few months after making their relationship public during Lerato Kganyago's traditional wedding, Kayleigh Schwark and Naked DJ had a customary marital ceremony

Swanky Jerry

Jeremiah Ogbodo, alias Swankyjerry, is a Nigerian fashion stylist and is happily married. Fashion designer, Yvonne Nwosu, posted pictures of him proposing to his girlfriend in London four years ago.

Andile Ncube

He has a daughter named Gabriella with actress/model Rosette Mogomotsi. The duo has a good co-parenting relationship. Rosette later got married to entrepreneur Lunga Ncwana but divorced after six years. Meanwhile, Andile and his girlfriend Sebabatso Mothibi had their first child in 2021. Sebabatsoalso has a daughter named Ara.

“Young, Famous & African” will be available to 214 million people in over 190 countries at the same time on the day of the premiere.

This series will join the likes of ”Real Housewives of Atlanta” and ”too hot to handle” which currently runs on Netflix