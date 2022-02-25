Sex-for-food: WFP investigates claims in Mozambique

The World Food Programme has launched investigations into fresh allegations of sex for food against local officials in Mozambique.

WFP's head in Cabo Delgado province, Maurício Bortee, held a meeting with local officials on Thursday about the situation.

Recipients of food aid in northern Mozambique have told the UN that some community leaders involved in distributing the relief have been demanding sexual favours.

Cabo Delgado has been at the centre of a jihadist insurgency since 2017 that has displaced thousands of people.

“These concerns we have received refer to abuse of power by community leaders or exchange of food for sex,” he said.

The World Food Programme had “zero tolerance” for such abuses, he added.

“Our aim is to always bring assistance without harming the people we serve and that is why we are here to address these issues, together with all the involved partners.”

In April 2021, attacks in Palma, Cabo Delgado Province caused many people to flee leaving behind all their belongings and families, according to the WFP.

About 50,000 people were affected driving the WFP and other humanitarian agencies to render support.