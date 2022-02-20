Demonstrators gather in Ouagadougou to support military leaders

Burkina Faso
Thousands of demonstrators gathered in the capital fo Burkina Faso to show their support to the military who seized power in January after overthrowing elected president Roch Marc Christian Kaboré.
Many in the crowd waved Russian flags and held anti-France banners.
Since 2015 that Burkina Faso faces a wave of jihadist violence that killed more than 2,000 people.
01:00
Queues near Donetsk as people head towards Russia
01:00
Russia launches massive drills of its nuclear forces
01:12
Expectations and reactions in Burkina Faso following inaguration of junta head
01:49
Burkina Faso's junta sworn in as president
01:00
Ukraine far-right group offers training to civilians
01:10
ECOWAS leaders meet in Accra, discuss recent coups