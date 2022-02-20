Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

Demonstrators gather in Ouagadougou to support military leaders

  -  
Copyright © africanews
AFP

By Africanews

Burkina Faso

Thousands of demonstrators gathered in the capital fo Burkina Faso to show their support to the military who seized power in January after overthrowing elected president Roch Marc Christian Kaboré.

Many in the crowd waved Russian flags and held anti-France banners.

Since 2015 that Burkina Faso faces a wave of jihadist violence that killed more than 2,000 people.

You may also like

From the same country

View more

You may also like

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..