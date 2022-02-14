Two dead as train collides with truck in Zambia

Zambia
Two people have died after a cargo train crashed into a truck at a railway crossing north of Zambia’s capital Lusaka on Monday.
Operators of the train were killed in the accident, Donald Mwandila, police commander for Zambia’s Central Province, told reporters.
The truck was coming from Lusaka and its driver failed to stop at a railway crossing in Kapiri Mposhi, a district some 200 kilometres (125 miles) from the capital.
“The driver ran away from the accident site, but we managed to find and arrest him. He is being interrogated,” the officer said.
The accident has caused a massive traffic jam in the area, with local media reporting lines of cars on either side of the Great North Road, a major thoroughfare, stretching for more than a kilometre.
