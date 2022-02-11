Amapiano: "Big boys anthem", "Ameno" hits global record 10 billion views on TikTok

There is no doubt 2021 was an eventful year for African creatives despite the uncertainties that came with the pandemic. in the midst of it all, African arts were visible on global charts.

Wizkid, Tems, Gyakie, CKay, Yaw Tog, Guchi, Kidi and Diamond platnumz are a few of the many arts that were visible on the global scene enjoying massive airplay.

Within this period, the Amapiano style of music Started becoming popular and it's now the toast of many musicians and music lovers.

US-based Ghanaian music producer, Nektunez known in real life as Noble Eli Zogli sampled the popular 'Dori me' vocals of Era over an 'amapiano' music with the title "Ameno" which has now become a global record.

If you are an active social media user, you will agree that The trending track has become an anthem for all 'big boy' activities and memes especially across Africa.

the success of the song made Nektunez, team up with Nigeria's Goya Menor to drop the remix which made the 'chilling with the big boys' version go viral as well.

The song blew off a wild trend on TikTok and it is now smashing a global record. Videos created with the song has now almost 10 billion views on the video-sharing app according to a new update shared by the official social media channels of TikTok.

Reacting to the news, Nektunez reposted Tiktok's video on his Instagram page and said "this Is Super Amazing. 9.5 Billion Views on Tiktok".

Nektunz said he had always believed in the song hence, the pleasant surprises and success of the song.

According to the Ghanaian music producer who has worked with the likes of Stonebwoy, Worlasi, R2Bees and other a-list music stars in Nigeria, the song has indeed changed life.

Dropping a piece of exclusive information in the interview, he has disclosed that top record labels in the world have reached out to him and he is set to make a huge announcement very soon.