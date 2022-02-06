Welcome to Africanews

Cameroon beats Burkina Faso to end AFCON 2021 in third place

By Lauriane Noelle Vofo Kana

Cameroon

Cameroon made a spectacular comeback during Saturday's game against Burkina Faso to win third place in the AFCON.

Cameroonian football fans have reasons to rejoice. Popular local saying, the impossible is not Cameroonian’ was fully realised on Saturday night. The indomitable lions played against Burkina Faso in the Africa Cup of Nations third-place play-off.

If the outcome was good, the night started as a nightmare. In the 24th minute, Steeve Yago scored a first goal for the Stallions of Burkina. Then in the 43rd minute, Cameroonian goalkeeper Andre Onana maked a blunder to gift Burkina with a second goal.

The mood then started to change in the Ahmadou Ahidjo stadium, as some Cameroonian supporters did not hide their discontent.

However, the second period marked a turning point. Cameroon’s coach fielded Abubakar and midfielder Moumi Ngamaleu. Burkinabe goalkeeper Farid Ouadréago was replaced.

In the 71st minute Cameroonian stéphane Bahoken stuned the Stallions and scored the first Cameroonian goal of the evening. 15 minutes later Abubakar added up two more goals.

By the end of regulation time, both teams counted three goals. It is finally in the playout session that Cameroon took the lead to end the match with a 5-3 win.

After some rest, the Lions will need to focus on the World cup play-off matches that will take place in March. The Stallions go back home after a oustading tournament.

