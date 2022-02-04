Cameroon out of AFCON

Egypt are through to the AFCON final after defeating host nation Cameroon on Thursday.

The match was decided on penalties after a goalless 120 minutes in Yaoundé.

The final score was 3 - 1.

Egypt supporters are hopeful about success in the final against Senegal.

"Thank God for the win and the man of the match award. We worked hard and this award is not for me only, but for all of us. We worked hard today, and we have been playing 120 minutes for the last three games, and I hope we can succeed in the next match", said Egypt's player Mohamed Abdelmonem.

Tensions were high in the Cameroonian capital as supporters awaited for the final result.

"The Cameroonians did not lose out, they deserved their match. When you see the first half, they played well, in the second half they regressed a bit. If we go to the penalty shoot-out, it means that they deserved it, there was a match. In the penalty shoot-out, it's a game of chance and the winner won but I liked the Egyptian goalkeeper because he played very well and I said that if we go to the penalty shoot-out, we will lose", admitted Cameroonian supporter Ullich.

Cameroon will face Burkina Faso on Saturday in the third place play-off.