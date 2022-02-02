AFCON: Senegal beats Burkina Faso in pulsating semi final match

Senegal has beaten Burkina Faso for a place in the final of the 2021 African Cup of Nations in Cameroon. The Terranga lions went pass the strong willed Burkina Faso side 3-1 in Yaounde Wednesday evening.

It took over 70 minutes of action before they could break the ice when defender Abdou Diallo scored the opener and the joy had hardly subsided when fans exploded again with Gana Gueye's second.

Burkina Faso pulled back one and with hopes were racing for an equaliser when Sadio Mane struck for Senegal after a midfield error from the stallions. The counter attack sealed it up for Senegal who will now go on for its second consecutive AFCON final, the third in its history on Sunday.

The Terranga lions are still in search for their first AFCON trophy.