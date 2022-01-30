Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

Ethiopia's PM Abiy in the United Arab Emirates on state visit

Abu Dhabi's crown prince, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, walks with Ethiopian PrM Abiy Ahmed in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Saturday, January 30,2022.   -  
Copyright © africanews
Abdulla Al Neyadi/Ministry of Presidential Affairs/WAM via AP
By Rédaction Africanews

with AP

Ethiopia

Ahmed arrived Saturday and was greeted planeside by Abu Dhabi's crown prince, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. The leaders discussed bilateral and regional issues and explored ways for further strengthening their ties.

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed is in the United Arab Emirates on a state visit. He arrived on Saturday and was greeted by Abu Dhabi's crown prince, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

This visit comes as a war has been ravaging Ethiopia’s north since November 2020. In the conflict, thousands have been killed and some 350,000 Tigrayans left on the brink of starvation.

In the fight against Tigray rebels Abi’s government could count on foreign partners. Ethiopian authorities have resorted to drones to back their military offensive and experts say they were purchased from the United Arab Emirates, China and Turkey.

After a turning point in the war last December, there was hope that fresh mediation efforts by the United States and the African Union would enable the opening of a humanitarian access.

The Prime minister and the Prince attended an honour guard ceremony and held meetings.

Related articles

From the same country

View more

Related articles

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..