Libyan presidential candidates renew calls for election

Presidential candidates in the Libyan elections held a forum on Monday in the capital, Tripoli, renewing their call for elections.

Lybia failed to hold presidential elections on December 24th, raising anxiety about the future of the country and the fragile peace process.

One candidate said that it's essential to mobilise public opinion.

"The electoral process is fading away, and therefore we must study this matter in order to at least move the Libyan opinion or the electoral voters, because the 2,800,000 voters have a direct impact on the candidates, whether presidential or parliamentary", said Sherif Al-Wafi, one of the presidential candidates.

Another presidential hopeful wants the involvement of the international community, namely the European Union and the United Nations.

"We will speak to the international community, the European Union, and the United Nations mission, and we will oblige them to take a serious stand at this stage and not as a matter of deception or cooperation with the idea of forming a transitional government whose term could extend to 6 or 7 years, wasting these elections. As for the Parliament or the High Council of State, if I wanted to have a word with them, I would be ready to talk to them", claims Ali Al-Majdub.

Last Tursday Libyan presidential candidates introduced an initiative to the UN mission in the country.

The aim of the initiative is to overcome several obstacles facing the political process.