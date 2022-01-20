Rare elephant twins born in Kenya

An elephant has given birth to twins in Kenya's north in a moment rarely witnessed among the endangered species.

Conservationists call the moment unique. said On Thursday they said an elephant had given birth to twins in Kenya's north. Among the endangered species twins form about only one percent of births.

Conservation group Save the Elephants said the twins were born to a mother named Bora and were first spotted by lucky tourists on a safari drive at the weekend in Samburu reserve.

The days-old calves were seen getting accustomed to their savannah surroundings with their doting mother and an older sibling. However, the next few days will be crucial; quite often mothers of twins don't have enough milk to support the calves.

"We all have our fingers crossed for their survival", Save the Elephants' founder Iain Douglas-Hamilton said.

The births brought joy in the country where an increase in elephant population has been observed. According to the country's first-ever national wildlife census conducted last year, there are an estimated 36,280 elephants in Kenya.