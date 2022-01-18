Welcome to Africanews

Customs authorities in Senegal seize ammunition aboard a cargo ship

By Africanews

Senegal

The customs authorities in Senegal have seized three containers of ammunition aboard a Guyana-flagged cargo ship, the Eolika.

The authorities estimate that the three containers are worth an estimated 5.2 million US dollars.

The discovery was made in the port of Dakar but the customs agency did not specify the date it happened.

The ship had stopped to refuel after having made what the authorities describe as "inconsistent declarations".

Local reports suggest that the crew is Ukrainian. The authorities however have not confirmed this.

According to specialist website Vesselfinder the cargo ship had stopped in northern Italy and Spain's Canary Islands before arriving in the port of Dakar.

The vessel's final destination is unkown.

In June 2021, Senegal's navy seized eight tonnes of cannabis from a vessel off the coast of the country.

