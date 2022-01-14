Sudanese reject UN's latest bid to resolve political crisis

Hundreds of people in Sudan took to the streets of the capital, Khartoum, to reject the UN's latest bid to resolve the escalating political crisis in the country.

The protests took place after the resignation of civilian prime-minister Abdalla Hamdok earlier this month.

"We reject this initiative because they (UN) didn't sit with us nor clarify what points will be discussed (during the talks), so we consider it as incomplete and rejected it, as well as sticking to our principles which are: 'No discussion, no negotiation and no legitimacy'", said Awad Salah, a protester who participated in the demonstration.

Last Monday, the UN's special representative launched a series of consultations with different political and civilian actors in order to resolve the current crisis.

Another Sudanese protester Soaad Abdelmoneim, added "the initiative did not come at the right time because we did not ask for any partnership with the military, which is what got us to where we are now. We are asking for complete civilian rule".."

The UN's initiative is supported by the US, UK, United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia and Egypt.