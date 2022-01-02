Sudanese pro-democracy protesters brave tear gas during rally in Khartoum

Thousands of Sudanese pro-democracy protesters rallied Sunday outside the presidential palace in Khartoum, braving tear gas, a mass deployment of armed soldiers and a telecommunications blackout. They demonstrated against an October 25 coup launched by military leader General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, shouting "power to the people" and demanding a return of the "military to the barracks". As with previous demonstrations, which have become regular since the coup, the authorities have erected roadblocks, with shipping containers blocking Nile River bridges between the capital and outlying areas. Internet and cell phones have not worked since the morning and security forces were perched on armoured vehicles with heavy machine guns watching passers-by.