Iheanacho gifts Nigeria victory over Egypt in AFCON opener

On Tuesday, a structured Nigeria team dominated and won their first game against Egypt in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations. The Super Eagles clinched 1-0 victory over the Pharoes.

Nigerian fans were over the moon on Tuesday. Outside the Roumdé Adjia stadium of Garoua in Cameroon, they couldn’t contain their joy. And for good reason, the Super Eagles won their heavyweight Group D opener 1-0.

Faced with the Pharoes of Egypt and their superstar Mohamed Salah, the Nigerian squad earned their 3 points to take the lead in their group. From the start of the fixture at 4 PM GMT, the Super Eagles put pressure on the Egyptians. In the 30th minute the spiker from the Leicester, Kelechi Iheanacho, scored for Nigeria.

Despite punctual Egyptian offensives and the Pharaohs dominating passes statistics and controlling ball possession, they made less shots on target. This weakness served a structured Nigeria team which had the upperhand for long periods.

With this first win, the Super Eagles have one foot into the next stage if they keep their advantage.

Egypt will try to make a come back as they play Guinea Bissau on Saturday, January 15. On the same day, Iheanacho and his teammates will play Sudan.