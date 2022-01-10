RDC's government confirms general census is going ahead

In the Democratic Republic of Congo, the planning minister confirmed that the general census of the population is going ahead.

The last time the country organised one was in 1984.

The exercise will also serve to identify the population and enrol voters.

Preparatory works will be taking place from February and field operations are scheduled to start in July.

Costs are estimated at 600 million dollars. The governement has allocated at least 250 million dollars in the budget for 2022.

The challenge for the government will be to finish before the next elections scheduled for 2023.

The Executive claims this exercise is essential to better prepare economic and development programmes and policies.