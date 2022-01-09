AFCON day 2: Morocco face Ghana while Senegal meet Zimbabwe

The Lions of Teranga proceeded on with their preparations for the Group B match on Monday when they will meet Zimbabwe in Bafoussam in the afternoon.

The Senegalese who are the favorite to win the 2021 AFCON enjoy the services of Liverpool winger Sadio Mane and Chelsea’s Goalkeeper Edouard Mendy.

Mendy, captain Kalidou Koulibaly and forward Famara Diedhiou returned positive results Saturday during required tests 48 hours ahead of their tournament opener, the Senegalese Football Federation said.

The second Group B match will feature Guinea vs Malawi later on Monday evening.

The two sides trained Sunday and will meet at Bafousam stadium at 5 pm local time in Cameroon.

Meanwhile, Morocco continued their preparations for Monday Group C matches days after arriving in the central African nation.

Morocco will face another African giant, Ghana in their first Group C matches on Monday.

"It is another game, a game to fight for the first place in the group. We will have to be ready, we will have to fight for the first place, a fight against a very good team," said Morocco captain Romain Saiss.

Ghana’s captain Andre Ayew is optimistic about the game with Morocco. He promised victory and sees the team going beyond its borders.

"It is a very tough competition, we know that people are seeing us as underdogs. We take it with a lot of determination, hunger to prove that Ghana will never die," said Ghana captain Andre Ayew.

The second group C game will feature Comoros vs Gabon. Arsenal and Gabon star Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was forced to isolate at the team hotel after testing positive on Thursday last week.