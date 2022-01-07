Welcome to Africanews

DRC's President Tshisekedi returns from a visit to the Grand Kasai

  -  
Copyright © africanews
ALEXIS HUGUET/AFP or licensors

By Africanews

Democratic Republic Of Congo

President Tshisekedi from the Democratic Republic of Congo returned Thursday evening to Kinshasa a after a two week visit to the region of the Grand Kasai.

The president and his wife visited the five provinces in what the opposition is describing as a pre-campaign move.

Félix Tshisekedi had a first-hand account of the difficulties faced by many in the region where there is a chronic lack of infrastructures such as roads, electricity and schools.

The Congolese president is fulfilling a promise made earlier to visit the countryside in a bid to witness the execution of his development programme.

