AFCON: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang tests positive for Covid

It is a bad news for the Panthers of Gabon. Patrice Neveu, the coach of the Gabonese team has said on Thursday that the striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and the middle fielder Mario Lemina have tested positive for the coronavirus.

Just four days before the first fixture of Gabon in the Africa Cup of Nations against the Comores, the news is an unpleasant surprise. Indeed, a video emerged showing Aubameyang partying with teammates in Dubai on the eve of the tournament.

The two players are in "self-isolation", according to their coach even though they "have no symptom".

As they wait for results of a PCR test, their teammates prepare for their opening match and the clash of Friday, January 14 against the Black Stars of Ghana.