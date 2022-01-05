23 Super Eagles arrive camp in Nigeria ahead of AFCON

Twenty-three players have arrived the Abuja camp of the Super Eagles where preparations are ongoing for this month’s Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon.

Football-loving Nigerians are worried by the attitude of some Super Eagles players who are yet to join the team’s camp in Abuja less than four days to the kick-off of the African Cup of Nations in Cameroon.

Three of the four players who replaced members of the squad from the first list are already in camp. The team is putting finishing touches to their strategizing before they jet out of the country on Wednesday.

Nigeria’s first game is against Egypt next Tuesday at the Stade Roumdé Adjia, Garoua

Interim Super Eagles coach, Austin Eguavoen has dropped a strong hint that he will hand Chidera Ejuke the No.10 role in the team at this month’s Africa Cup of Nations.

The tournament holds from January 9 to February 6 in Cameroon.

Ejuke, who plays for CSKA Moscow in Russia, is one of the 13 in the Eagles squad for the tournament.

The winger has been outstanding for his club this season, scoring four goals and providing two assists in 13 games.

The last time Super Eagles trained at the Abuja stadium was in preparation for 2015 AFCON qualifier against Egypt.

The Cameroun 2022 AFCON will run from January 9 to February 6, 2022.