Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

Alleged arsonist appears in court in South Africa

  -  
Copyright © africanews
cleared

By Africanews

South Africa

The alleged arsonist behind the fire that ravaged South Africa's parliament complex last Sunday appeared briefly in court this Tuesday.

The Cape Town Magistrates Court charged the suspect, a 49-year old, for arson. The hearing is now adjourned to January 11th.

The fire started at the early hours of Sunday morning and was brought under control on Monday.

Strong winds, however, reignited the flames leaving firefighters battling the blaze late into the night.

The flames destroyed the chamber where MPs normally sit. The fire started in the old part of the parliament complex before spreading to the modern part.

Related articles

From the same country

View more

Related articles

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..