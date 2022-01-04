Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

No Comment

24,000 evacuated, two dead in Indonesian floods

About 24,000 people have been evacuated and two children killed in floods on the Indonesian island of Sumatra, authorities said Tuesday. Torrential rains lashed the island for several days, causing rivers to burst their banks and water levels to rise in residential areas, the national disaster agency said. The environmental NGO Walhi said the flooding was exacerbated by deforestation to make way for Sumatra's vast palm oil plantations. Trees provide natural defences against flooding, as they slow the speed at which water rushes down the hills and into the rivers.

More about

up next

More from no comment

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..