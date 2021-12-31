Welcome to Africanews

Ivory Coast sees highest single-day spike of covid cases

In Ivory Coast, citizens aged 18 and above are invited to get the Covid-19 jab.   -  
By Rédaction Africanews

Ivory Coast

Ivory Coast reported on Thursday its all-time coronavirus daily infections record.

With 1,578 cases recorded on Thursday, Ivory Coast faced the highest single-day spike of cases since the beginning of the pandemic.

Presenting the new figures, the ministry of Health gave no further explanation as to the reason behind the surge. For the last couple of days more tests are being performed in the country.

With this rise of cases and fears surrounding the return of holydaymakers this weekend, the government has expanded some testing sites opening hours in Abidjan.

The health minister Pierre Dimba, has urged all citizens over 18 year old to get vaccinated reminding that "vaccination [was] free".

On December 30, Ivory Coast numbered 68,146 cases.

