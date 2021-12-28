South-African funeral workers promote vaccination

In South Africa, funeral workers and directors have taken to the streets to promote vaccination against Covid-19.

With a population of over 60 million people, the pandemic has already claimed over 90 000 lives and more than three million cases.

"...it's not a good thing when we see lives perishing, so that is part of our initiative today." "We are urging our people to come through to say be here vaccinate, save a life. As I alluded to the three waves that we've had, this wave that we are talking about, I can tell you that the infection rate is very high, but the death rate is very low, which then demonstrates that the vaccinations are actually the answer to our country", said Monageng Legae, owner of Sopema Funeral parlour.

Inconvenience and vaccine hesitancy are the main obstacles hampering all efforts.

The authorities have responded by adding vaccination sites in busy areas such as churches, shopping centres and transport hubs.

"So what we want to achieve is at least 90 percent of the people in Soweto to vaccinate. We are back to normal if they do that and the economy will go back to normal. Because Soweto on its own, it's the heart of the economy in Gauteng (province)", claims Vuyo Mabindisa, Owner of Vuyo's Funeral services.

Only 40% of the adult population in South Africa is fully vaccinated.

The country has one of the highest rates of vaccination on the continent.