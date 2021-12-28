Ethiopia regrets US decision to terminate its eligibility for AGOA

Ethiopia's trade ministry said on Monday it is unhappy with the Biden administration’s decision to revoke duty-free access for the country's exports.

The US terminated on December 23rd Ethiopia's eligibility for benefits under the African Growth and Opportunity Act(AGOA) citing its disapproval of the war in the Tigray region.

On Monday, Ethiopia's trade ministry said it was saddened over the decision and asked the Biden administration to reconsider it.

The African Growth and Opportunity Act

The trade agreement provides sub-Saharan African nations duty-free access to the United States on the condition they meet certain requirements, including eliminating barriers to U.S. trade and making progress toward political pluralism.

In recent years, Ethiopia had one of Africa’s fastest-growing economies. However, because of the war, some Ethiopian companies are already showing signs of a downturn in their export business.

The nearly yearlong war opposing the military to the Tigray People's Liberation Front has displaced some estimated 1.7 million people.

The US action also stops Guinea and Mali from receiving the trade benefits as of January 1.