DRC: New death toll from the Beni attack, the government accuses the ADF

Democratic Republic Of Congo
Authorities of the Democratic Republic of Congo now number 8 dead and 20 wounded in the attack that hit the city of Beni on Saturday, December 25.
The death toll of the attack that hit the city of Beni on Christmas Day has risen. Authorities of the Democratic Republic of Congo now number 8 dead and 20 wounded. When the toll was initially announced, 5 dead had been reported amongst whom children and at least one soldier. The Congolese government accuses the Allied Democratic Forces ADF, a group of rebels active in neighboring Uganda.
The shadow of the ADF hangs over the region
On Saturday, a terrorist attacked a restaurant located in the center of Beni where people were gathered for the public holiday. Constant Ndima, the military governor of the province of North-Kivu, hopes to identify the attacker thanks to a database.
North-Kivu and Ituri provinces are the stage of a violent conflict opposing terror groups to the military. Since November 30th, the Congolese and the Ugandan armies have joined forces to track down and stop terrorists.
Go to video
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa mourns anti-apartheid icon, Desmond Tutu
01:47
DRC: Ex-president Kabila sues NGOs over money laundering claims
02:08
Rwanda, DRC organize trade fair, seek to boost trade coorperation
11:30
Fulu Miziki: The band creating music from recycled materials {Inspire Africa}
01:54
Sylvester Oromoni: Women picket in front of Dowen College, Lagos
01:04
DRC court grants provisional release to former chief of staff