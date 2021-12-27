DRC: New death toll from the Beni attack, the government accuses the ADF

Authorities of the Democratic Republic of Congo now number 8 dead and 20 wounded in the attack that hit the city of Beni on Saturday, December 25.

The death toll of the attack that hit the city of Beni on Christmas Day has risen. Authorities of the Democratic Republic of Congo now number 8 dead and 20 wounded. When the toll was initially announced, 5 dead had been reported amongst whom children and at least one soldier. The Congolese government accuses the Allied Democratic Forces ADF, a group of rebels active in neighboring Uganda.

The shadow of the ADF hangs over the region

On Saturday, a terrorist attacked a restaurant located in the center of Beni where people were gathered for the public holiday. Constant Ndima, the military governor of the province of North-Kivu, hopes to identify the attacker thanks to a database.

North-Kivu and Ituri provinces are the stage of a violent conflict opposing terror groups to the military. Since November 30th, the Congolese and the Ugandan armies have joined forces to track down and stop terrorists.